US Senator John Fetterman Hospitalized

US Senator representing Pennsylvania John Fetterman has been hospitalized after "feeling lightheaded," according to his staff.

The 53-year-old was attending a Senate Democratic retreat in the Library of Congress when he began to feel unwell, according to his communications director, Joe Calvello.

Calvello has released the following statement:

"Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded. He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital. Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation. He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it."

As of Thursday, Feb. 9, he remains in the hospital.

While on the campaign trail and just days before the primary election, then the Lt. Gov. of PA suffered a stroke in May 2022.

At the time, Fetterman released a statement:

"I hadn't been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going ... On Friday it finally caught up with me. I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long."

His wife, Gisele, said her husband was well on his way to a full recovery. And he was back on the trail shortly before the November election. Although he did struggle a bit during the debate with Dr. Oz shortly before claiming victory.

His current status has not been released.

