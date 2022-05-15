Contact Us
News

PA Lt. Governor John Fetterman Suffers Stroke Amid Campaign For Senate

by Jillian Pikora & Cecilia Levine
John and Gisele Fetterman speak from the hospital.
John and Gisele Fetterman speak from the hospital. Photo Credit: John Fetterman

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman suffered a stroke over the weekend, he said in an announcement.

Following a series of campaign events, the Democratic Senate candidate was admitted to Lancaster General Hospital at his wife's urging, he said in a statement.

"On Friday it finally caught up with me," he said. "I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long. Fortunately, Gisele spotted the symptoms and got me to the hospital within minutes.

"The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely removed the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well. It’s a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs."

Fetterman made headlines amid ihs campaigning efforts last week for showing up in some of the reddest, most hard-core Trump supporting areas of Pennsylvania.

