Fetterman Struggles Through Debate With Oz

Lieutenant Governor and Democratic US Senate hopeful John Fetterman met with Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in a highly anticipated debate Tuesday, Oct. 25.

But Fetterman, who suffered from a stroke in May, appeared to struggle at times and gave halting, sometimes contradictory answers over the course of the hour-long debate.

“I had a stroke. He’s never let me forget that,” said Fetterman, calling his health "the elephant in the room."

"I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up," he said.

Debate organizers arranged for closed captioning to be displayed on monitors behind the TV cameras so that Fetterman could more easily follow along, many outlets have reported.

Even still, the Lieutenant Governor appeared to struggle to clearly answer moderators' questions.

“I do support fracking. And I don’t, I don’t. I support fracking, and I stand and I do support fracking,” he said.

Oz, for his part, mainly criticized Fetterman's stance on issues including abortion, immigration, and crime.

The midterm elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.