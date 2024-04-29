Central Dauphin High School 10th grade student Justin Johnson died at Hershey Medical Center on April 26, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Although the school noted social media posts claiming "racial insensitivity" could be a factor as of 5 p.m. on Monday, April 29, the police don't believe that is the case.

The police claim that the video footage on social media "does not show Justin Johnson being harmed. Justin re-entered his home by himself. Before leaving his home, Justin told his father in a phone call that he was going to play tag with friends."

The police do not have copies of the video, according to their release. The videos were shared in the Facebook post embedded below:

Here's what the police believe happened:

8:21 p.m.: The initial reports from Justin’s father were that about 8:21pm a juvenile male rang the doorbell. Mr. Johnson reported he called his son and told him a juvenile was at the door. Justin told his father he was going to play tag with his friends in the neighborhood. A few moments later video footage shows Justin leaving the house with the male. Mr. Johnson advised that he had spoken to Justin on the phone and Justin stated he had been out running around with friends. Mr. Johnson stated he seemed fine when he spoke to him on the phone. There is video footage of Justin exiting the house at about 8:26 p.m. then going back inside and emerging again a moment later.

8: 28 p.m.: Justin is seen running past the house and runs through the yard and down over an embankment.

8:29 p.m.: A juvenile male brings his phone to the front porch and places it on a chair so it would he could be recorded returning the phone on camera.

8:36 p.m.: Justin is seen on camera returning to the porch and using his phone. He does not appear to be in distress or actively being chased or harmed in any way. Justin is seen entering the garage and re-enters the home by himself.

9:27 p.m.: Mr. Johnson attempted to call him and could not reach him on the phone.

9:54 p.m.: Mr. Johnson arrives home and finds Justin unresponsive on the floor. He immediately calls 911 and begins CPR. Lower Paxton Bureau of Police and took over CPR until South Central EMS arrived and took over care of Justin. He was transported to Hershey Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased at about 11:53 p.m. During the initial investigation there were no signs of forced entry into the home and no indication that anyone else had entered the home with Justin.

Anyone with information about the incident leading up to Justin's death is asked to contact the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online by clicking here.

The community is gathering to celebrate his life at Koons Park at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30.

