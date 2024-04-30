Justin Johnson died from "complications of sickle cell disease [...] after falling unconscious at his home along Bianca Way in Lower Paxton Twp. Friday night," as stated in a release from Dauphin County Coroner's Office shared by the County Press Secretary Diane McNaughton.

In addition to Justin's known condition of sickle cell, the coroner "also identified cardiomyopathy as another significant condition."

His "manner of death has been ruled natural," as stated in the release.

The Central Dauphin High School 10th-grade student died at Hershey Medical Center on April 26, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Although the school noted social media posts claiming "racial insensitivity" could be following some social media posts, but the police don't believe that is the case, although they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident leading up to Justin's death is asked to contact the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online by clicking here.

The community is gathering to celebrate his life at Koons Park at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30.

