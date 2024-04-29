The district has identified Justin Johnson as the 16-year-old boy found suffering from cardiac arrest at his home in the 3000 block of Bianca Way in Lower Paxton Township at approximately 9:55 p.m. on April 26, 2024, as detailed by the police.

Justin was taken "to the Hershey Medical Center where he later died," the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police stated in the release.

LPTBP is investigating the teen's death. The bureau released the following statement regarding the outcry following the news of his death across social media:

"[We are] aware content and videos are being shared through various social media outlets and requests the public's cooperation as we continue this investigation in order to provide a thorough, factual, and information-based account of events"

The school district released the following statement reading in part:

"We understand that the circumstances around Justin’s death have not been determined, however there are social media reports that indicated that Justin was subjected to racial insensitivity from classmates.Please understand that this type of behavior is not consistent with our core values and our vision of making sure everyone is valued and connected. Hate speech or any behavior that denigrates another person's rights will not be tolerated and is not consistent with the mission, vision, and values of CDSD.We are aware of the social media posts and are cooperating with local law enforcement.This investigation is now in the hands of Lower Paxton Township Police. CDSD will not make additional statements until the conclusion of the investigation."

The main social media post and videos both the school and the police seem to be referring to were posted in a public Facebook.

His community has also been sharing about its sudden loss on social media:

A change.org petition has been started to take "a stand against subconscious racism and helping ensure that no other child suffers like Justin did again," as the created Maliah Clark wrote. In the petition she also stated:

"This tragic event has highlighted the underlying issue of subconscious racism that exists within Lower Dauphin County. The death of Justin is a huge reminder that our children of color are not safe in their schools or even their own neighborhoods. It is time we address this issue head-on."

Click here to sign her petition.

Anyone with information about the incident leading up to Justin's death is asked to contact the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.