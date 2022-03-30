6 Killed, 80 Vehicles Towed From I-81 Snow Squall Crash: PA State Police

The crash on Interstate 81 that was caused by a snow squall on Monday, is now know to have led to the deaths of 6 people and involved 80 vehicles, according to Pennsylvania state police Trooper Boehm.

The vehicles included 39 commercial and 41 passenger vehicles on Mar. 28, Boehm says.

Twenty-four people were injured in the crash and people who were able to walk away from their vehicles were taken by Schuylkill County Transportation Service buses to Wegman's Distribution Center to be reunited with their families, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.

The identifies of the six people who died in the crash will be released after their next of kin are notified, Boehm says.

The roadway was closed for over 40 hours, reopening after being re-milled on Wednesday morning around 12:30 a.m., according to the release by Boehm.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.