I-81 Reopens 40 Hours After 50+ Car Crash

After a snow squall led to a massive crash on Interstate 81— killing three people and injuring 24— the road closed, but just after midnight on Wednesday, Mar. 30, it reopened, according to Pennsylvania state police Trooper Boehm.

The road had closed so victims could be searched for, the crash could be reconstructed and documented for police purposes, and to tow the vehicles, state officials told Daily Voice on Tuesday.

After the vehicles were removed it became clear that the road itself was heavily damaged by the spilled oil, fuel and antifreeze, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials.

This required that the top layer of the asphalt be cut up, grinded, partially removed, before being smoothed out onces more.

