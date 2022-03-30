Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

I-81 Reopens 40 Hours After 50+ Car Crash

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the crash from a police dashcam
The scene of the crash from a police dashcam Photo Credit: Facebook/Wilkes-Barre Township police

After a snow squall led to a massive crash on Interstate 81— killing three people and injuring 24— the road closed, but just after midnight on Wednesday, Mar. 30, it reopened, according to Pennsylvania state police Trooper Boehm.

The road had closed so victims could be searched for, the crash could be reconstructed and documented for police purposes, and to tow the vehicles, state officials told Daily Voice on Tuesday.

After the vehicles were removed it became clear that the road itself was heavily damaged by the spilled oil, fuel and antifreeze, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials.

This required that the top layer of the asphalt be cut up, grinded, partially removed, before being smoothed out onces more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.