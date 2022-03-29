Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
12 Miles Of I-81 Remains Closed Day After Deadly 50+ Vehicle Crash In PA: State Police

Jillian Pikora
Pennsylvania department of transportation traffic cam still image of the backup due to the crash, and police dashcam still image of the scene of the crash.
Pennsylvania department of transportation traffic cam still image of the backup due to the crash, and police dashcam still image of the scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation; Facebook/Wilkes-Barre Township police

Approximately 12 miles of Interstate 81 remains closed after a massive crash that left three people dead and sent two dozen to the hospital, according to state police.

Snow squalls led to the crash that may have involved up to 60 vehicles starting on I-81 northbound near Minersville, on Monday, Mar. 28, starting around 10:30 a.m., according to Schuylkill County officials.

Nearly 18 hours later state police announced that cleanup is only half done and people should continue to avoid the area between Exits 107 through 119.

The approximate time it will reopen has not been announced.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania continues to offer help to motorists involved in the crash.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and select option #4 for Disaster Relief.

