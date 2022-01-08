Sweet Drink? Chocolate Wine Grows In Popularity In PA, MD

A sweet and acidic drink trend has been sweeping the mid-Atlantic for more than a decade, according to a report by PennLive.

Several chocolate wines are being made at Port of Leonardtown Winery in southern Maryland, which was awarded the state’s Governor’s Cup for its Chambourcin Reserve in Sept, the outlet reports.

Winemaker Lauren Zimmerman describes her wine as if you are “biting into a chocolate covered cherry. It is a sweet delicious treat, meant to [satisfy] sweet cravings after dinner. Although sweet, it amazes me how many of our dry wine customers leave with a bottle, or two. They can’t resist the decedent treat,” she suggested to the outlet that it would be good served with chocolate brownies.

In fact, many of her customers buy it for baking, according to comments on the winery's Facebook page.

Pennsylvania wine-makers are also in on the craze, including in one winery located in Hershey, because it is known as the “sweetest place on earth." Cullari Vineyards and Winery has been making its top-selling wine, Coco Nostra, for more than 12 years– with 2021 being a record setting year, the owner told the outlet via email.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so it could the perfect time to try a bottle or two, rather than a traditional heart shaped box of chocolates– or maybe get box of chocolate to serve with the wine!

Click here to read more from PennLive.

