Off-Duty Officer Catches PA Convict Who Escaped Three Times In Carlisle, Police Say

Dayquawan Martaze Long was spotted in the 100 block of East Street at approximately 7:09 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The Carlisle Police Department along with the East Pennsboro Township Police, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office attempted to arrest him on numerous warrants but "Long fled from police on foot by running through multiple residential backyards and jumping fences," as stated in the release.

That's when he made a mistake— jumping into a backyard where an off-duty police officer was standing. The officer helped the police take Long into custody in the area of North West and F streets, as explained in the release.

Long had previously been spotted "acting suspiciously" at the Mcdonald's located at 425 North Enola Road around 2 a.m. on April 5, 2023, the East Pennsboro Police said, and as Daily Voice previously reported.

In 2022, Long was released from jail following his last escape and drug-related offense, court records show. He infamous hit a police officer in the face and pulled his radio from his holster during a previous drug arrest and subsequent escape in 2017, which made numerous headlines, and as detailed in court documents.

He's been held in the Cumberland County Prison on a total of $250,000 in bail, or $50,000 for vehicle theft-related charges, $50,000 for evading police, fleeing, and escape, and $150,000 for this most recent fleeing and drug-related charges, as set by Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier, according to his three latest court dockets.

He has three upcoming preliminary hearings with the latest fleeing incident coming first at 10:30 a.m. on June 21 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson, the second hearing is for the fleeing at McDonald's which is set before Magisterial District Judge, Jonathan R. Birbeck later that day at 1:30 p.m., and the third hearing for the thefts with be the next day at 2:30 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Kathryn H. Silcox, as detailed in court records.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.