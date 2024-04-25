Fog/Mist 52°

Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailers Halts Traffic On I-83: PennDOT

A multiple-vehicle crash has closed all lanes along part of Interstate 83 in Central Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told Daily Voice. 

The scene of the multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 83.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
The crash involves "a few [tractor-trailers] and a few passenger vehicles," Schreffler told us. It happened at 3:56 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, according to PennDOT.

The closure is on I-83 North between Exit 40B: New Cumberland and Exit: 41B - Lemonye.

There is also a report of rubbernecking on I-83 South at Exit 40B: New Cumberland which began causing traffic disruption around 4:26 p.m., according to PennDOT. 

No injuries have been reports, Schreffler said, adding that there is no estimated time of reopening. 

Check back here for updates.

