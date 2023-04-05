PA Nurse Who Filmed 200+ Patients Naked Learns His Fate: AG

A former Cumberland County emergency room nurse has been sentenced for secretly filing 206 former patients while naked and incapacitated.

Michael Bragg, 42, of Chambersburg, previously pleaded guilty to to one count of aggravated indecent assault, one count of attempted indecent assault, 12 counts of sexual abuse of children, one count of manufacturing child pornography, 37 counts of invasion of privacy, and 6 counts of interception of oral communications.

An investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office that determined he secretly filmed 206 patients at UPMC Carlisle in 2019, authorities said.

Investigators determined nearly two dozen of the patients were children; Bragg was also charged with possession of child pornography.

In addition to video-recording hundreds of patients while at UPMC, further investigation revealed that Bragg "sexually assaulted an intubated and unconscious woman in the hospital’s emergency room, and groped another emergency room patient," as stated in the release on April 5, 2023.

Bragg was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison, according to the AG's office.

“These are some of the most heinous and despicable crimes imaginable, and they were committed by a nurse that was trusted to care for his patients,” AG Henry said. “Instead, the defendant used his position to prey on adults and children when they were incredibly vulnerable. This case is an important one to highlight as we recognize the start of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in April. We urge members of the public to contact authorities to report suspected abuse, while our Office remains committed to taking offenders, no matter their position or profession, off the streets.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.