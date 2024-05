David Pressler, a lifetime offender who was convicted of rape in May 1996, failed to provide a valid address to Pennsylvania State Police's Megan's Law Section, Camp Hill police said.

Police were called to investigate the change of address on the 1800 block of Market Street on May 13, according to police.

Pressler was subsequently charged with failure to provide accurate registration information.

