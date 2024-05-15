Road Rage: Man Points Gun At 2 People Near Library In Central PA, Police Say

William Scott Kent, 57 of Harrisburg, is accused of pointing a handgun at two people in the 200 block of North 19th Street in Camp Hill near the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library, police explained.

They were called to the incident around 7:08 p.m. on May 5, according to the police release about the warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, May 14.

He turned himself in at the Camp Hil police department at 9 a.m. on May 15, the police said.

He has been charged with the following according to his court docket:

Felony Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injuries with deadly weapon (two counts)

Misdemeanor Simple Assault (two counts).

Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another (two counts).

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (two counts).

Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting (two counts).

His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley an hour later. She set his bail at $5,000 unsecured and he was released by 11:30 a.m., court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set before Judge Beckley at 1:15 p.m. on July 18, according to his docket.

