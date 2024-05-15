Road Rage: Man Points Gun At 2 People Near Library In Central PA, Police Say

William Scott Kent, 57 of Harrisburg, is accused of pointing a handgun at two people in the 200 block of North 19th Street in Camp Hill near the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library, police explained.
They were called to the incident around 7:08 p.m. on May 5, according to the police release about the warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, May 14.
He turned himself in at the Camp Hil police department at 9 a.m. on May 15, the police said.
He has been charged with the following according to his court docket:
- Felony Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injuries with deadly weapon (two counts)
- Misdemeanor Simple Assault (two counts).
- Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another (two counts).
- Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (two counts).
- Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting (two counts).
His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley an hour later. She set his bail at $5,000 unsecured and he was released by 11:30 a.m., court records show.
His preliminary hearing is set before Judge Beckley at 1:15 p.m. on July 18, according to his docket.
