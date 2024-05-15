Fog/Mist 52°

Road Rage: Man Points Gun At 2 People Near Library In Central PA, Police Say

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at people in a road rage incident was arrested on Wednesday morning, court records show. 

Cleve J. Fredricksen Library near where a road rage incident happened, police said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
William Scott Kent, 57 of Harrisburg, is accused of pointing a handgun at two people in the 200 block of North 19th Street in Camp Hill near the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library, police explained. 

They were called to the incident around 7:08 p.m. on May 5, according to the police release about the warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, May 14. 

He turned himself in at the Camp Hil police department at 9 a.m. on May 15, the police said. 

He has been charged with the following according to his court docket:

  • Felony Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injuries with deadly weapon (two counts)
  • Misdemeanor Simple Assault (two counts).
  • Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another (two counts).
  • Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (two counts).
  • Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting (two counts).

His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley an hour later. She set his bail at $5,000 unsecured and he was released by 11:30 a.m., court records show. 

His preliminary hearing is set before Judge Beckley at 1:15 p.m. on July 18, according to his docket.

