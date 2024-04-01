Light Rain Fog/Mist 48°

120 Displaced By Fire At New Apartment Complex In Central PA: Officials (Photos; Video)

A recently completed apartment complex caught fire and displaced 120 residents in Central Pennsylvania on Easter Sunday evening, officials said.

The scene of the fire in Carlisle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Union Fire Company No 1
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Crews were called to the fire at former Masland Factory and newly opened Northside Village Apartments located at 5 Northside Lane just off Carlisle Springs Road in Carlisle at 5:43 p.m. on March 31.

Carlisle Springs Road remained closed for several hours as over 50 firefighters from six companies  responded to the scene. 

No injuries have been reported, according to fire officials.

It is unclear how many of the fairly new one and two-bedroom apartment complex units were involved in or damaged by the fire.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania has helped approximately 120 residents who were displaced by the blaze.

The organization opened an emergency shelter at Carlisle Church of Christ, located at 971 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle. 

Anyone displaced by the blaze who is still in need of assistance should call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The cause of the fire remains unclear at the time of publishing.

