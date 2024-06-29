Tornado Warning: Take Cover Now In Parts Of Central Pennsylvania, NWS Says

The NWS at State College issued the warning last until 7 p.m.

"A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Walnut Bottom, moving east at 25 mph," the NWS stated in a release.

The impact possible is flying debris, mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, and there could be damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

The radar shows the storm to be in the following areas:

Pine Grove Furnace around 630 PM EDT.

Mount Holly Springs around 640 PM EDT.

This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 31 to 43.

The NWS stated to take the following precautionary measures or preparedness actions:

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowestfloor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in amobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelterand protect yourself from flying debris.

