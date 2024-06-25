L.L. Bean Hiring For New Store In Central PA

L.L. Bean announced on June 24, that it is slated to open one of its three new locations in the Mechanicsburg area in the Silver Springs Plaza in the fall of 2024.

This will be the four L.L. Bean in Pennsylvania, as the company already has stores in Center Valley, King of Prussia, and Pittsburgh.

The Maine-based chain is also opening its first location in Indiana and a branch in Connecticut this fall.

The century-old business has already begun hiring for full- and part-time positions click here to apply.

This announcement comes just a month after a new store opened in Ulster, NY. Click here to read our report on the opening of that L.L. Bean location.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.