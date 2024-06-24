A Few Clouds and Breezy 74°

Infant Among 4 Amish Injured In Horse-Buggy Crash: PA State Police

A 1-year-old girl is in the hospital – along with another Amish child and two adults – following a horse-and-buggy crash, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Sunday, June 23. 

The intersection of Greenspring Road/PA 641 and Stamy Road where the Amish horse-and-buggy was rear-ended, Pennsylvania State Police say.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Doug Kelley @dkphotos (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The crash began when 83-year-old Charles R. Shannon attempted to drive his 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe around the horse-and-buggy driven by 73-year-old George D. Zimmerman, and then he rear-ended the buggy around 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, PSP Carlisle Trooper Conner Jones wrote in the release. 

This happened in the 400 block of Greenspring Road/PA 641 near the intersection with Stamy Road in Newville, as detailed in the release. 

The horse didn't stay at the scene, instead, it took off pulling – part of the buggy approximately a mile away, Trooper Conner explained. 

Zimmerman and his passengers: 45-year-old Susan Zimmerman, a 7-year-old boy, and an infant girl were all injured and taken by Friendship Hose Company to Holy Spirit Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Shannon was charged with "3310A following too closely," Conner noted.

