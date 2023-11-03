Bensalem Teen's Suspected Shooter Found Dead By Suicide In Ohio: Police

Fourteen-year-old Peter Romano and two others were struck by gunfire near Woodbine Avenue and Bristol Pike on Oct. 31, Daily Voice reported. Romano died at the scene while the others, ages 17 and 19, were hospitalized.

Police said previously that the shots were fired from a car parked at the intersection.

That vehicle was a stolen 2014 Hyundai Elantra, investigators now say, and authorities were able to track the car as it fled on Bristol Pike after the shooting.

At the same time, "investigative leads and tips from the public" led police to develop 19-year-old Sean Hughes of Morrisville as a person of interest, BPD said.

On Thursday, police in Marysville, Ohio spotted Hughes in the stolen Elantra and tried to initiate a stop, but the driver fled, authorities said. He abandoned the vehicle after a brief chase and ran away on foot, according to police.

Hughes was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when police found him, officials said.

"We will continue to pursue all leads in our attempt to identify any other potential suspects engaged in the planning or solicitation of this crime, including occupants of the vehicle used in the murder," said Bensalem police.

"We understand that people in our community are affected emotionally by this tragedy, and some to the extent that they may wish to take the law into their own hands. This must not happen."

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to BPD.

