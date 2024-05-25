Disturbing Baby Porn Found On Bensalem Man Once Directed By GPS To Police HQ While Drunk: Cops

Richard Schnee used the screen name Dangerdick2021 on Discord, where he is accused of sharing and trading child pornography with other users, Bensalem police said in a news release issued Friday, May 24.

Numerous graphic messages from Schnee were also discovered that depicted his affinity for children, stating that "pregnant 6-year-olds would be hot," police said.

A search warrant executed at Schnee’s home turned up files depicting child pornography on his cell phone, laptop, and desktop computer. On his phone, in particular, various child pornography files depicting prepubescent children being sexually assaulted were found. One even depicted the sexual assault of an infant, according to police.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, Schnee turned himself in at the Bensalem Township Police Department. He was charged with Sexual Abuse of Children: Dissemination, Possession of Child Pornography, and related charges.

He was arraigned by District Justice Joseph Falcone and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $2 million bail.

Around this same time in 2015, Schnee was following Marie Smith of Middlesex County, NJ, guided by her GPS to the Hilton Garden Inn in Fort Washington. The device instead led them to the Upper Dublin Police station, as reported by 6abc.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.