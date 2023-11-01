Teen Killed In Halloween Shooting Was Middle School Student: Bensalem PD

Peter Romano was a student at Snyder Middle School, township police said Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 1.

"Peter was a 14-year-old boy who enjoyed doing everything a 14-year-old boy loved to do," family members said on a memorial GoFundMe page. "A sudden loss like this is very heavy and devastating."

Loved ones are seeking donations to help pay for the teen's unexpected funeral costs. As of Wednesday, the campaign has raised nearly $2,000.

Superintendent Samuel Lee of the Bensalem School District offered "thoughts and prayers" for Romano's family and said counseling would be made available to students and staff.

US Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick has called the killing "senseless" and "heartbreaking."

Romano was near the corner of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue when a shooter in a parked car opened fire, police said previously.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were wounded, according to authorities. Both surviving victims were shot in their "lower extremities," with one having been discharged from the hospital by Wednesday morning and the other in stable condition, BPD said.

The suspect vehicle is believed to have fled north on the Pike after the shooting.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call BPD Detective Brian Oliverio at 215-633-3669 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.