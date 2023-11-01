Triple Halloween Shooting Kills Teen In Bensalem

Township police said they were called to the area of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue near Holy Ghost Preparatory School around 7:30 p.m. for a report of teens fighting.

They arrived to find three victims with gunshot wounds, the department said.

All three were rushed to the hospital when the 14-year-old victim was pronounced dead, said police. The surviving victims were shot in their "lower extremities," with one having been discharged by Wednesday morning and the other in stable condition, authorities said.

The name of the fatally wounded teen was not reported.

Investigators said the shots were fired from a parked car near Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue, and that the vehicle fled north on the Pike after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, they added.

