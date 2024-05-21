'Keep Walking:' Walmart Customer Throws Victim To Ground In Store Fight, Warrington Police Say

Officials said Terrell Mainer, 38, was in the Valley Gate Drive Walmart around 9:45 a.m. He told a worker to "keep walking" when the employee looked in his direction, authorities said.

That's when police say Mainer walked past the worker, turned around, and threw him to the floor. He "began to wrestle with the victim" until two bystanders separated the pair, according to investigators.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations, police said.

Mainer was arrested and charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment, court records show.

