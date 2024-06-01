Fraudster Contractor Arrested In Bucks County, Authorities Say

Walter Charles Porter Jr. accepted a payment for hardscape work in April 2021 under "Walts Outdoor Living Spaces," Bedminster police said.

As of April 2024, Porter never completed the work, nor did he provide, materials or a refund to the victims when asked multiple times over the years, police said.

Porter was charged with home improvement fraud, deceptive business practices, theft, and receiving stolen property. He was arraigned with bail set at $100,000 and is barred from having any contact with the victim.

Anyone who is a victim of Porter or his business is asked to contact Officer James T. Browne at 215-795-2972 ext. 108 or email at jbrowne@bedminsterpd.com.

