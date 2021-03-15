Fire Destroys Long Island Home, Damages Four Others

A home was destroyed and four others damaged during a raging fire that caused the evacuation of neighboring homes on Long Island.

The fire started around 4:20 a.m., Monday, March 15, on Evelyn Avenue, in Westbury, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to a residential fire on Evelyn Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a home, fully engulfed in flames, and all residents safely out of the house.

Due to the severity of the fire, officers evacuated the surrounding homes.

Fire Departments from Westbury, Williston Park,

Carle Place, Mineola, Garden City, Garden City Park, Roslyn, Jericho, Hempstead, East Williston Park, Manhasset-Lakeville, Albertson, North Merrick, and Port Washington assisted with extinguishing the fire.

Four houses were significantly damaged due to the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

