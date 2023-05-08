Driver Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Centereach Crash That Killed Man With 'Heart Of Gold'

Christopher Guzman, age 40, of Farmingville, appeared in a Suffolk County courtroom on Monday, May 8, where he was also arraigned on manslaughter and vehicular assault charges in the death of Timothy Carpenter.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s Office, it was around 5 p.m. on March 19, 2023 when Guzman caused a multi-car crash in Centereach, on Middle Country Road near Wood Road.

Investigators determined he had been driving a Chevrolet pickup truck westbound on Middle Country Road when he crossed over the double yellow lines and sideswiped an eastbound Toyota Camry, driven by a 66-year-old Coram woman.

Guzman continued driving westbound and, a short distance away, crashed into a westbound Ford Escape, seriously injuring Carpenter and his 55-year-old uncle.

Carpenter and his uncle were taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to prosecutors.

Guzman and the other driver were treated at the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While at the hospital, police determined that Guzman was impaired by drugs, later confirmed to be fentanyl, prosecutors said.

“Sadly, the defendant’s alleged use of fentanyl in this case forever changed the life of an innocent victim,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “The tragic death of 22-year-old Timothy Carpenter is yet another sad reminder of the consequences of driving while impaired by drugs.”

Tierney went on to call for “swift” legislation to strengthen New York’s DWI laws and increase the penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.

In court Monday, Guzman was arraigned on the following charges:

One count of aggravated vehicular homicide (felony)

One count of second-degree manslaughter (felony)

One count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter (felony)

One count of aggravated vehicular assault (felony)

Two counts of second-degree assault (felony)

Two counts of second-degree vehicular assault (felony)

One count of driving while ability impaired by drugs (misdemeanor)

One count of reckless driving (misdemeanor)

Following his arraignment, a judge ordered him held on $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, June 21.

At the time of his death, Carpenter was pursuing his teaching degree at Stony Brook University, according to his obituary.

“Timothy was a loving son, grandson, and cousin. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help others,” reads his memorial.

“His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.”

