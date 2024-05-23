Timing Shifts For Potentially Severe Storm System Headed To Northeast: Here's Latest

The system is expected to move from west to east starting in the morning on Thursday, May 23. The most powerful storms are still expected later -- mainly in the late afternoon and early evening.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service:

Showers and thunderstorms develop in the morning and move across the area into the early afternoon.

A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail around 1-inch diameter possible.

Any storm can contain lightning strikes and brief heavy downpours.

The chance exists into the late afternoon and early evening, but it depends on the number of showers/storms earlier in the day.

"Although there can be some showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday morning, most of these storms will arrive in the big cities around the evening commute home, likely adding time to travel times," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Temperatures will reach the 80-degree mark before the frontal system arrives.

After storm activity winds down, there will be clearing overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Friday, May 24 with a high temperature in the low 80s.

On Saturday, May 25, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a high temperature in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Pop-up showers could occur in the afternoon or evening.

Sunday, May 26 will be another pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Clouds will increase overnight heading into Memorial Day on Monday, May 27.

Scattered showers are possible throughout Monday, and cloud cover will keep high temperatures generally in the low 70s.

