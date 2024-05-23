Fair 72°

Have You Seen Her? Riverhead 15-Year-Old Reported Missing For Weeks

Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a teen girl who has been missing for over a month.

Avaya Brown, age 15. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Sophie Grieser
Avaya Brown, age 15, was last seen on Friday, April 12 in Riverhead, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing an orange t-shirt, black pants, and gray sneakers. She may also have been carrying a white patterned blanket.

Avaya is 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

The teen is also thought to be with a female companion, though further details about that person are not available.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543. 

