'Consummate Professional': Former Police Dispatcher From Port Chester Dies At Age 45

A former dispatcher for the Westchester County Police Department known for his professionalism and big heart has died unexpectedly.

Port Chester resident Bryan Santucci died on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the age of 45, according to his obituary.

Santucci was born in 1976 and graduated from Port Chester High School in 1995, later earning his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Pace University in Pleasantville, his obituary said.

An employee of Westchester County for more than 20 years, Santucci started his career as a park ranger and then became Emergency Communications Specialist #1 for the Westchester County Police Department, according to his obituary.

"Bryan was the consummate professional on the job and a great guy with a big heart and big smile. We are grateful to have known him and thankful for his service to our Department and the people of Westchester," Westchester County Police said in a post honoring Santucci.

In addition to his work with the county, Santucci also was a parishioner of the Corpus Christi Church in Port Chester, vice chairman of Port Chester's Parks Commission, and served in the village's fire department, his obituary said.

Santucci is survived by his siblings, Michael Santucci of Yorktown Heights, Christine Lagano of Port Chester, and Susan D'Andrea of Fairfield, Connecticut; his nieces and nephews Joseph Lagano, Michael Lagano, Tyler Santucci, Haley Santucci, Nicholas D'Andrea, Brandon D'Andrea, and Madeline D'Andrea; and several other uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A service for Santucci will be held at the Craft Memorial Home in Port Chester at 40 Leicester Street on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial is planned for Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Parish of Saint John Bosco (Corpus Christi) in Port Chester at 136 South Regent St.

