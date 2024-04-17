The blaze happened on Monday, April 15 around 4:30 a.m., when three vehicles caught on fire on the second floor of the parking structure at the Waterfront Place shopping center in Port Chester.

After a lengthy battle, crews from the Port Chester Fire Department were eventually able to extinguish the blaze by 8:15 a.m. However, the incident left the three vehicles destroyed.

In the days since the fire, Port Chester resident Joanna Marrollo created a GoFundMe fundraiser to collect donations for the victim, Angie Flores, who lost her car and those belonging to her mother and father in the blaze.

On the fundraiser page, Marrollo said the loss of the vehicles has heavily impacted Flores' livelihood.

"Angie is a dedicated mother to four beautiful children, all of whom attend Port Chester public schools," Marrollo wrote, adding, "She works tirelessly every day to provide for her family. Her car was not just a means of transportation but a lifeline, enabling her to get to work and safely drop off her children at school and daycare."

Marrollo also said any funds collected by the effort would go toward helping the family purchase new cars.

"Port Chester has always been a place where people come together to help those in need, and Angie needs our help now more than ever," Marrollo wrote.

As of Wednesday, April 17, the page had raised just over $1,200 out of a $30,000 goal.

Those wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.

