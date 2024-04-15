A Few Clouds 66°

Car Fires Ignite At Waterfront Place In Port Chester

Crews raced to the parking garage at a busy Westchester shopping center after several cars went up in flames inside the building, officials said.

Several car fires broke out in the parking garage at the Waterfront Place shopping center in Port Chester.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via automatic6517
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened on Monday morning, April 15, when multiple cars caught on fire inside the parking structure at the Waterfront Place shopping center in Port Chester, according to village officials. 

The Port Chester Fire Department successfully extinguished all of the blazes. However, an investigation is now being conducted at the parking garage and surrounding area. 

As a result, South Main Street (Route 1) between Westchester Avenue and Purdy Avenue will be closed until the scene is cleared, officials announced around 6 a.m. on Monday. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

