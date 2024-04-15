The incident happened on Monday morning, April 15, when multiple cars caught on fire inside the parking structure at the Waterfront Place shopping center in Port Chester, according to village officials.

The Port Chester Fire Department successfully extinguished all of the blazes. However, an investigation is now being conducted at the parking garage and surrounding area.

As a result, South Main Street (Route 1) between Westchester Avenue and Purdy Avenue will be closed until the scene is cleared, officials announced around 6 a.m. on Monday. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.