Five Iron Golf, a popular indoor golf franchise, announced this week the signing of a lease for a new location in Port Chester at 179 North Main St.

The upcoming location, slated to open in late 2024 or early 2025, will include state-of-the-art golf simulators, golf instruction, and an "engaging social atmosphere" complete with a sports bar and events venue, according to the franchise.

The 7,655-square-foot business will open within the Tarry Lighthouse development and will have free on-site valet parking.

"We are thrilled to partner with Five Iron Golf to create a premier destination for golf enthusiasts and sports fans in Port Chester," said the franchise's Operating Partner John Cornelius, who added, "Our mission is to build off the success of the Five Iron brand and establish a welcoming environment where individuals can enjoy golf, connect with others, and experience top-notch hospitality."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates on the location's opening date.

