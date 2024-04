The incident happened on Tuesday, April 16 around 3:30 p.m., when a brush fire went up in the Costco Wholesale parking lot in Port Chester at 1 Westchester Ave., according to the Port Chester Fire Department.

The blaze extended to a vehicle in the parking lot before being put out, the fire department said.

The department did not detail the cause of the fire.

