Port Chester's Corpus Christi School Evacuated After Fire

An elementary school in Westchester was evacuated after a blaze broke out in the building's kitchen.

Firefighters race to put out a kitchen fire at Port Chester's Corpus Christi School. 

 Photo Credit: Port Chester Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The fire began in the kitchen of the Corpus Christi School in Port Chester at 136 South Regent St. around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, according to the Port Chester Fire Department. 

Students were evacuated before firefighters arrived at the scene. Once crews got to the school, they quickly knocked the blaze out in just under an hour, the department said.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The cause of the blaze was not released. 

