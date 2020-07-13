Two Firefighters Injured During Boat Fire At Long Island Marina

Two firefighters received minor injuries during a boat fire at a marina on Long Island.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 4 p.m., Sunday, July 12, at Green's Creek Marina, on Atlantic Avenue in West Sayville, said officials with the West Sayville Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters found two boats heavily involved in a fire, but were able to keep the flames from spreading to other boats in the near vicinity.

"The crews quickly got the fire under control, then proceeded to overhaul the boat with the main fire," the department said.

Chief Gary Savino arrived on scene and assisted command.

Two firefighters received minor injuries during the incident, but were treated at the scene by the Community Ambulance Service, the department said.

The Sayville Fire Department assisted on the scene and the Bohemia Fire Department provided standby coverage.

