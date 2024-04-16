CBS To Re-Air Billy Joel MSG Concert After Snafu

“Billy Joel: The 100th — Live at Madison Square Garden,” which originally aired on Sunday, April 14, will now be rebroadcast on Friday night, April 19 due to a programming snafu that cut the program off early, according to a statement released by CBS.

The show, which was recorded in March to celebrate Joel’s 100th consecutive performance at Madison Square Garden, was partway through the singer’s iconic “Piano Man” when the program abruptly switched to local news telecasts for East Coast viewers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joel had just gotten to the song’s final verse when the mixup occurred, much to viewers’ dismay. The special had originally started about half an hour late after the network’s coverage of the Masters golf tournament ran over into primetime.

CBS attributed the early ending to “a network programming timing error” in a statement, adding an apology to “Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song.”

The full and uninterrupted special will air on CBS on Sunday, April 19 at 9 p.m.

