$2 Million Lotto Prize Claimed By Oyster Bay Company

On Thursday, April 11, the New York State Lottery announced that the Oyster Bay company “Groovy D Limited Liability Company (LLC)” had laid claim to a Powerball Powerplay prize for matching the first five Powerball numbers drawn months earlier.

The winning numbers, drawn in November 2023, were 20, 24, 33, 39, 42, and Power Ball 21.

Additionally, the lucky winner purchased the one-dollar Powerplay feature, which allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to 10 times and automatically doubles the second-place prize from one to two million dollars.

The Company decided to take the payment as a one-time lump sum, which totaled $1,302,009 after required withholdings.

It was purchased at Lindy’s Card & Gift, located at 20 Jericho Turnpike in Jericho.

New York’s Powerball game generated $516,866,283 in total sales during fiscal year 2022-2023. During that same time, school districts in Nassau County were given $239,826,389 in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.