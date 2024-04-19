The incident, which was broadcast live to a national audience on CNN, happened at around 1:40 p.m. Friday, April 19, right outside the New York Supreme Court near Foley Square.

Flames could be seen shooting 10 to 15 feet into the air as the man’s body was fully engulfed in flames.

CNN anchor Laura Coates, who was broadcasting just feet away from the man, provided viewers with a first-hand account.

“A man has now lit himself on fire outside of the courthouse in Manhattan. … We are watching a man who is fully emblazoned in front of the courthouse. … We are watching multiple fires breaking out around his body,” Coates said.

Emergency responders arrived within seconds and spent nearly two minutes trying to extinguish the flames, with some using their jackets, according to Coates.

The man was carried away on a stretcher. His condition was not immediately known.

Coates called the incident an “extremely disturbing set of events,” adding that she could still smell smoke and human flesh nearly 10 minutes later.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was injured.

Shortly before the incident, the full allotment of jury alternates was completed, completing the panel after the 12 jurors had been selected a day earlier.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

