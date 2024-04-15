LIU Post Student Missing For Days, Last Seen In Greenvale: Police

Police have announced that a missing college student believed to be in danger was located.

Malik Covington Bright, a 19-year-old student at Long Island University, had last been seen on Monday, April 8 in Greenvale.

Now, a week later, Nassau County Police confirmed that the missing teen had been found.

Additional details, including where Bright was found or his current condition, were not released.

Original Story:

An alert has been issued for a missing college student who has been missing for days, and that police believe may be in danger.

Malik Covington Bright, age 19, was last seen in Greenvale on Monday, April 8, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse and Nassau County Police.

Bright, who is a student at Long Island University on the CW Post campus, is suicidal and may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Though he was last seen walking on Northern Boulevard at 12:30 p.m. that day, recent information indicates that Bright may have been around the LIU campus on Thursday, April 11.

The teen is 6-foot-5 and weighs approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Bright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

