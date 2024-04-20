Duo Charged After Altercation In East Rockaway Starts With Dog Attacking Officer: Police

Officers responded to a disturbance call on Maxwell Street in East Rockaway at around 7 p.m. Friday, April 19.

After speaking to Robert Battaglia, age 25, outside of his residence, Nassau County Police said he went back inside the home and failed to secure his pit bull while entering.

The dog ran out of the residence and attacked the responding officer, biting his right leg.

To protect himself, the officer discharged two rounds from his service weapon at the dog, and both rounds struck the ground.

The officer responded to his marked patrol vehicle and was followed by Battaglia and his roommate, Stephen Seal, age 34, who were both yelling at the officer, police said.

Battaglia opened the passenger door and entered the patrol vehicle, and a physical altercation began between Battaglia and the officer, said police.

During the altercation, Battaglia attempted to take equipment from the patrol cruiser, said police.

The officer sustained a right shoulder injury as a result of the altercation.

After gaining control, officers placed Battaglia and Seal under arrest.

Seal was also found to be responsible for criminal mischief that occurred at East Rockaway Village Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, police said.

Battaglia has been charged with:

Two counts of assault,

Attempted robbery,

Menacing,

Obstructing governmental administration.

Seal was charged with:

Menacing,

Obstructing governmental administration,

Criminal mischief.

They were scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, April 20 at First District Court in Hempstead.

