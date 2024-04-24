ID Released For Freeport Woman Killed In Massapequa Crash Involving Alleged Drunk Driver

The chain of events began around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, in Massapequa.

Rachel Lodice, age 21, of Jericho, was operating a 2023 Kia southbound on Hicksville Road and struck a 2022 Nissan Altima traveling eastbound on Sunrise Highway, according to Nassau County Police.

A woman driving the Altima suffered trauma and was transported to an area hospital. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m. by hospital staff.

She has now been identified as Cynthia Mitchell, age 64, of Freeport.

A 46-year-old female passenger of the Nissan was also transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While on patrol, a Town of Oyster Bay Public Safety Officer came upon the accident and stopped to assist.

Lodice entered his marked town vehicle and fled the scene, according to police. She was located a short time later and arrested.

Lodice was charged with:

Vehicular manslaughter,

Leaving the scene of an incident,

Driving while intoxicated,

Grand larceny.

She was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, April 24, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.