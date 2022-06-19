Contact Us
Police & Fire

One Killed After Vehicle Hits Guard Rail, Tree On Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway In Seaford

Joe Lombardi
Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway.
Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, June 19 in Seaford southbound of Exit 1E on the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway. 

Officers arriving at the scene found the vehicle had hit the guard rail and then struck a tree, Nassau County Police said. 

The two male occupants inside were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

A  23-year-old passenger sustained severe trauma and was pronounced dead by a hospital physician at approximately 8:45 a.m. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver is in stable condition, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

