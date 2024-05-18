Closures Planned For Both Directions Of Meadowbrook State Parkway In Hempstead

Starting Monday, May 20, and lasting until Thursday, May 23, both directions of the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead will be closed between the Loop Parkway (Exit M10) and the Bay Parkway.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the closures will last each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., during which the ongoing steel deck replacement project on the Sloop Channel drawbridge will continue.

During the closure, drivers will need to use the Wantagh State Parkway as an alternate route.

Additionally, officials reminded drivers that fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled.

