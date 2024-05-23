Wage Theft: Glen Cove Man, Company Sentenced For Stealing $42K From Employees

Angelo Stanco, age 59 of Glen Head, received his larceny conviction and sentence on Thursday, May 23, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Alongside his Glen Cove company, American Paving & Masonry Corporation, Stanco confessed to the New York Department of Labor (DOL) in 2018 to underpaying employees who had worked on projects in Sands Point and Brookville.

He agreed to pay back $102,631 to the DOL, which included the unpaid wages and interest, to make up for it.

In December 2018, the DOL mailed 25 restitution checks to 22 employees — however, the DA said, Stanco demanded that several employees kick back the DOL checks to him or lose their jobs.

The checks were reportedly found to be either fraudulently endorsed or double-endorsed by Stanco and deposited into his bank accounts.

In all, several employees were victims of the kickback scheme, which stole a total of $42,595.

Stanco was found guilty of petit larceny and was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge, while American Paving was convicted of grand larceny and sentenced to three years of conditional discharge.

Additionally, the company was forced to make restitution payments to 18 former employees totaling $171,278.02 — an amount that covers the profits of the kickback scheme and wage theft the company committed at a number of public works jobs across Nassau County from 2019 to 2022.

Both Stanco and American Paving are prohibited from performing New York public work contracts until May 23, 2029.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.