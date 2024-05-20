Event Venue Stabbing: Duo Arrested In Connection With West Hempstead Incident

It happened on Monday, May 20 in West Hempstead.

At about 12:45 a.m. that morning, two men from Queens — 33-year-old Anthony Grant and 32-year-old Michael Laing — got into a verbal and physical fight at Boom VIP Events, located at 439 Hempstead Avenue, which is across the street from Chestnut Street Elementary School.

As the fight escalated, the pair made their way outside of the event venue, where Grant is alleged to have stabbed Laing in the neck and torso with a sharp object.

Grabbing the same object, Laing reportedly stabbed Grant back, striking him in the left abdomen and backside.

Both men were arrested and taken to nearby hospitals, where they are listed in stable condition.

Each is charged with:

Assault;

Criminal possession of a weapon; and

Harassment.

Laing, who is from Jamaica, Queens, is due to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Monday, May 20; Grant, who resides in Springfield Gardens, Queens, will be arraigned when it is medically practical.

