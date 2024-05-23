Donna Ingram, age 50, faced her indictment on Thursday, May 23, the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) Eastern District of New York announced.

The Freeport woman is alleged to have submitted dozens of fake applications for COVID-19 relief loans between May 2020 and May 2021.

Ingram submitted at least 27 Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans for her own companies and at least 22 other businesses, the USAO claimed.

In the applications, she allegedly lied about the businesses’ revenue, number of employees, payroll costs, and intended use of the loan proceeds. Business owners would then pay Ingram a kickback after receiving the loan money.

For example, according to the indictment, Ingram sent a text message to one business owner asking about the function of the business.

“It doesn’t really matter…you’re the guru,” the business owner said, to which Ingram replied, “I am.”

In another case, Ingram is alleged to have submitted two separate loan applications for the same business. In one application, she claimed that the business made $950,950 in 2019; in another, she claimed the same business earned $820,000 in 2019. Both times, this business was granted a $150,000 loan, and Ingram was given a kickback of $50,500.

In total, the businesses received $3.28 million in PPP loans and Ingram was given at least $430,000 in kickbacks.

“Bilking a loan program that served as a lifeline to businesses experiencing distress during the pandemic is simply unconscionable," said Patrick J. Freaney, Special Agent-in-Charge, United States Secret Service.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, similarly noted, “This money was meant to help businesses weather the pandemic. In reality, the defendant was lining her own pockets.”

Ingram is charged with wire fraud, disaster relief fraud, and theft of public funds.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

