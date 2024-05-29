Lights, camera, action!

The cast and crew of Netflix’s “You,” which began filming for its fifth and final season in early March 2024, popped by Long Beach’s Laurel Diner on Thursday, May 23.

Led by Penn Badgley (who also starred in “Gossip Girl” and “Easy A”), the show follows Joe Goldberg, a book lover and avid stalker who kills the women he claims to love – and anyone else who gets in the way.

The show, which is based on Caroline Kepnes’ book series of the same name, saw Badgely’s character travel from New York to California to London during its first four seasons. For the finale, however, the show returns him to his New York roots.

In photos and videos shared by Laurel Diner, Badgley can be seen taking pictures and videos with fans.

Additional snaps show the diner set up for shooting, complete with a prop menu featuring dishes like oysters Rockefeller and crispy fried catfish.

Details about season five’s plot have been kept under wraps; the show is expected to air on Netflix in late 2024 or early 2025.

