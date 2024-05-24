Franklin Square staple Carmela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante announced on Thursday, May 23 that it would close for good due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the restaurant wrote in its Facebook post, “and want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage over the years.”

Founded in 1971 as a small pizza shop, the family-run business soon expanded to include an Italian restaurant with a dining hall and large banquet room where events were held.

Since then, it’s become a staple for many families.

“I have been coming here since I [was] a young girl,” said one 2021 Yelp review from Stamford, Connecticut resident Kay F.

“I love the Sicilian pizza and the pepperoni rolls. I haven't eaten in the dining room in awhile [sic] but the food was always great.”

In early 2024, owners Carmela and Bart sold the restaurant to new management, sparking concern that the beloved pizzas would change; however, business continued as usual, and Carmela’s continued to receive rave reviews on Yelp.

The sudden shuttering has left fans of the pizzeria stunned.

“Our Monday night go-to for years - very sad,” one Facebook user, Debra Huber Hansen, commented.”

Another wrote, “Now I have to savor the frozen slices I have in my freezer. This is sad.”.

It is unclear whether the restaurant has any plans to reopen in the future.

Carmela’s has not responded to requests for comment.

