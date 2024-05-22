Eatery Dubbed 'Absolute Sunshine' Opens New Spot In Westbury

The newest spot of The Shed, located at 685 Merrick Avenue in Westbury, celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday, May 22, marking the restaurant’s fifth official spot.

With over 40,000 followers on Instagram, The Shed offers up brunch, lunch, and dinner dishes that are as tasty as they are aesthetically pleasing – and the newest addition, which is located in the Selby luxury apartment building, seems to be no different.

Melissa M, a Hempstead resident who visited The Shed’s Westbury location for its soft opening on Saturday, May 18, wrote on Yelp that the new location is a “hit.”

Of dishes her group ordered, she wrote that the favorites included the fried pickle appetizer (which was “fried to perfection,” Melissa said), the prime rib melt (her friend “just loved loved loved it”), and the glazed salmon.

“Overall we loved our lunch there and will definitely come back again and again.”

For (all-day) brunch, diners can choose between classics such as the Belgian waffle with blueberries, avocado toast, and brioche French toast, or go the more creative route by choosing a dish like the “Eggs in the Garden,” which includes roasted tomato, poached eggs, basil hummus, and hollandaise.

When it comes to lunch and dinner, The Shed has a variety of sandwiches, burgers, salads, and bowls to satisfy a range of tastes.

“This is a great local spot and [definitely] a new staple for me,” wrote Crystal L of Farmingdale in a Yelp review for The Shed’s other locations.

Calling the restaurant “absolute sunshine,” she raved about the modern decor and that the food was “fresh, flavorful, and delicious.”

To pair with a meal at any time of day, customers have their pick of cocktails, wine, beer, ciders, and mocktails.

Melissa reported that the cocktails were equally delicious – she chose “The Watermelon,” which she said was “not too strong with full watermelon flavor…Yummy.”

“Keep up the great work,” she wrote.

The Shed Westbury is open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, click here.

